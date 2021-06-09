EvenCoin (EVN) One Day Volume Tops $164,153.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $84,994.99 and approximately $164,153.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00120542 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.27 or 0.00826424 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

