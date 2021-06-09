Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

ERRFY remained flat at $$11.99 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,799. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

