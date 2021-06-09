ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SILJ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 795.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.27. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

