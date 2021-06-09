Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 69 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Barbara Oil Co. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,157,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,064,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $561.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.17 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $532.87.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.