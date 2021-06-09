Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,938 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Realty Income by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.44.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.19%.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

