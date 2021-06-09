Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 621.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $104.94.

