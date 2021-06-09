Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 866 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 221.0% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 264,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.9% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 25,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.61.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

