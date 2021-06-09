Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 661 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,267 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

NYSE TD opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.46.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

