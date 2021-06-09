Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,445 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $47.82 and a 1-year high of $67.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

