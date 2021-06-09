Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,160 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.19. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

