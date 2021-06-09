Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. William Blair also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAKE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

CAKE stock opened at $62.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,149 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $867,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,060 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $782,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 564.2% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 122,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 104,371 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.