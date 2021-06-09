Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alamos Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a report released on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.96.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

