Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $832.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EQIX traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $813.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $718.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

