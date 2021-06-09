Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers Sells 5,051 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $816.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $718.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 178.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after purchasing an additional 305,804 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.