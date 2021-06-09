Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equifax by 13.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 706,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,034,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth $2,127,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Equifax by 121.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.73.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $229.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $242.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.