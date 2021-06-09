Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $5,198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $3,383,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $163.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.66. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $177.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

