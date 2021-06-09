Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,812 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 151,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,518.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 58,493 shares of company stock valued at $890,267. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

