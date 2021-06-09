Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,318 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

HIMX stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.90. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIMX shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.