Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Cactus worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cactus by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,475,000 after purchasing an additional 579,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 673,241 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 480,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,140,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 2.42. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $381,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cadent Energy Partners Ii Lp sold 4,111,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $125,598,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,236,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,416,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,661,399 shares of company stock valued at $234,269,739 in the last three months. 21.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

