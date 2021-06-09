Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAIN. Truist boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAIN stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

