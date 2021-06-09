Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,177,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000,000 after buying an additional 29,198 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 105,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

