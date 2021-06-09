Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,837 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRC. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.34. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $73.48.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

