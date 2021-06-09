Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) vs. STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Head to Head Contrast

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Enveric Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 11.61% 16.00% 9.26% Enveric Biosciences N/A -74.49% -42.25%

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Enveric Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $10.22 billion 3.28 $1.11 billion $1.21 30.44 Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 1.35 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Enveric Biosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for STMicroelectronics and Enveric Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 0 4 9 0 2.69 Enveric Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus target price of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.95%. Given STMicroelectronics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe STMicroelectronics is more favorable than Enveric Biosciences.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Enveric Biosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides industrial application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application-specific standard products (ASSPs); general purpose analog products; custom analog ICs; wireless charging solutions; galvanic isolated gate drivers; low and high voltage amplifiers, comparators, and current-sense amplifiers; MasterGaN, a solution that integrates a silicon driver and GaN power transistors in a single package; wireline and wireless connectivity ICs; touch screen controllers; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) products, including sensors or actuators; and optical sensing solutions. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers; radio frequency (RF) and electrically erasable programmable read-only memories; and RF, digital, and mixed-signal ASICs. It also provides assembly and other services. The company sells its products through distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

