Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of EVC opened at $4.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $401.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entravision Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 186,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,946,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 43,010 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 903,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 305,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

