Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Shares Down 1.5%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.66. 289,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 332,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGLX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

