Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,812,208 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 1.4% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.14% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $65,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after buying an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 488,012 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,055. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

