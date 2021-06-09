Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $121.14 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00003697 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00069819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.56 or 0.00921576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.48 or 0.09075376 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00049291 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

