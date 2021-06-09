Enigma Hits Market Cap of $1.88 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Enigma has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.49 or 0.00484706 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003982 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00019582 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.05 or 0.01301916 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

