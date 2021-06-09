EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.490-4.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.EnerSys also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-1.250 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

ENS stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

