Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 780.6% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 21,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at $127,383,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 949,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,145,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,048,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,900 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

