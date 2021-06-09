Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.12

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and traded as low as $2.79. Energous shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 1,486,045 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $211.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 3.27.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 7,727.74%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $62,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 436,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $51,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,375 shares of company stock valued at $176,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Energous during the 1st quarter valued at $1,891,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energous by 1,046.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 392,288 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the 1st quarter valued at $1,034,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Energous by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Energous during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

