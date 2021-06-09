Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.12

Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and traded as low as $2.79. Energous shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 1,486,045 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 3.27.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 7,727.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 19,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $47,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 328,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $62,032.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 436,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,375 shares of company stock valued at $176,815. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energous by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energous by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energous by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

