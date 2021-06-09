Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE ENR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 163.19 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $53.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

