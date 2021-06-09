Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 82,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,143,142 shares.The stock last traded at $12.99 and had previously closed at $12.64.

ESRT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

