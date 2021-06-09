Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.64

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 29587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.56.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

