Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.71

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and traded as high as $34.15. Empire shares last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 1,600 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMLAF. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Empire alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.77.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.