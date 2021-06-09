Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,500. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $216.02 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.