Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 252,000 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 900.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

EDU stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.99.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

