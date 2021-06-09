Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 692 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.42.

TMUS stock opened at $145.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $145.68. The stock has a market cap of $181.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

