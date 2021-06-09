Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 409 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 876,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $164.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $166.51. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

