Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Securities

Truist Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LLY. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.62.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $220.70 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $233.33. The stock has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,260 shares of company stock valued at $22,060,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.