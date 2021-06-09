Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $110.69 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $993,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 22,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

