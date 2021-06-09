Effect.AI Trading Down 31.9% Over Last Week (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $8.12 million and $48,350.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00041946 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00255136 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00037823 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011110 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

