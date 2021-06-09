Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Edison International reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,226. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

