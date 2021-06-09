Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 109.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,729 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $17,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NYSE:EPC opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

