Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EDNMY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EDNMY stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. Edenred has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.81.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

