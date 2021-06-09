ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.25.

A number of research firms have commented on ECN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of ECN stock traded up C$0.22 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.52. 373,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,553. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -88.35. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.81 and a twelve month high of C$8.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

