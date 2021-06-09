EchoLink (EKO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $989,777.54

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $989,777.54 and approximately $67,700.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00072154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00026855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.74 or 0.00987677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.91 or 0.09669262 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00051039 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink's total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink's official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink's official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink's official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

