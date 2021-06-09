EchoLink (EKO) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $848,479.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00068668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.91 or 0.00907623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.80 or 0.08946058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00049315 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

