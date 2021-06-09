eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,465 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 25,012 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 183,108 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 132,557 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,021 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 23,611 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,230 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

